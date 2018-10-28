Browns' Jarvis Landry: Limited to 39 yards
Landry caught eight of 12 passes for 39 yards during Sunday's 33-18 loss to Pittsburgh.
Baker Mayfield found Landry up the sideline for a 21-yard gain to end the first quarter, but the Steelers defense bottled him up from then on. After working with Tyrod Taylor for much of the preseason, it seems as though his chemistry with Mayfield is still in need of work. Though both of his touchdowns this season have come from Mayfield, the two have connected on just half of Landry's targets, 29 of 57, for a mere 8.6 yards per reception in the rookie's five starts. Their connection rate has improved to 67 percent over the past two games and next Sunday will be a quality opportunity to take another step forward against a bottom-ranked Chiefs pass defense.
