Browns' Jarvis Landry: Limited to begin Week 15
Landry (hip) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The Browns have been managing the practice loads of Landry and Odell Beckham (groin) carefully the past few weeks while both have worked through lower-body injuries, but neither wideout looks in danger of missing Sunday's game versus Arizona. While Beckham retains the greater name recognition, Landry has been the more bankable fantasy producer of the two this season. Landry has drawn no fewer than seven targets in any of the Browns' last seven games and is averaging 6.2 receptions and 79.4 yards over that span while reaching the end zone five times.
More News
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Records 76 receiving yards•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Targeted 11 times in loss•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Scores twice in explosive effort•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 15 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 15.