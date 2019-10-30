Browns' Jarvis Landry: Listed as limited Wednesday

Landry (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

As was Odell Beckham (groin). Landry was on the field for 56 of the Browns' 62 snaps on offense in Week 8's loss to the Patriots, so there's a pretty solid chance that his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related. The same likely applies to Beckham.

