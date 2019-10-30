Browns' Jarvis Landry: Listed as limited Wednesday
Landry (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
As was Odell Beckham (groin). Landry was on the field for 56 of the Browns' 62 snaps on offense in Week 8's loss to the Patriots, so there's a pretty solid chance that his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related. The same likely applies to Beckham.
More News
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Leads team in receiving Sunday•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Not on injury report•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Hurts ankle in loss•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Snags three passes in loss•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Leads team in receiving again•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Puts in full practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.