Browns' Jarvis Landry: Listed as questionable for Thursday's game
Landry (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Jets.
Listed as a limited practice participant on the Browns' Week 3 injury report, the wideout's status will need to be confirmed as Thursday's 8:20 ET kickoff approaches. With Josh Gordon no longer in the mix, Landry -- when healthy enough to play -- is the team's clear-cut go-to wide receiver. Next up in the pecking order is rookie Antonio Callaway, with Rashard Higgins slotting in as the team's No. 3 option at the position. Through two games, Landy has hauled in 12 of his 22 targets for 175 yards.
