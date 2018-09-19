Browns' Jarvis Landry: Listed as questionable for Week 3
Landry (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jets.
Listed as a limited practice participant on the Browns' Week 3 injury report, the wideout's status will need to be confirmed as Thursday's 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff approaches. With Josh Gordon no longer in the mix in Cleveland, Landry -- when healthy enough to play -- profiles as the team's clear go-to wide receiver. Next up in the pecking order is rookie Antonio Callaway, with Rashard Higgins slotting in as the team's No. 3 option at the position. Through two games, Landry has hauled in 12 of his 22 targets for 175 yards.
