Browns' Jarvis Landry: Logs limited practice
Landry (knee) returned to a limited practice session Thursday.
As did Antonio Callaway (knee), which puts the Browns' starting wideouts on a course to play Sunday against the Ravens. Through four games, Landry has hauled in 24 of his 47 targets for 312 yards and a TD. With steady volume on tap and a promising QB (Baker Mayfield) throwing to him, Landry should retain a solid weekly fantasy floor as long as he stays healthy.
