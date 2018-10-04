Landry (knee) returned to a limited practice session Thursday.

As did Antonio Callaway (knee), which puts the Browns' starting wideouts on a course to play Sunday against the Ravens. Through four games, Landry has hauled in 24 of his 47 targets for 312 yards and a TD. With steady volume on tap and a promising QB (Baker Mayfield) throwing to him, Landry should retain a solid weekly fantasy floor as long as he stays healthy.

