Browns' Jarvis Landry: Makes seven catches vs. Ravens
Landry caught seven of eight targets for 74 yards during Sunday's 31-15 loss to the Ravens.
Despite facing an extremely talented Ravens secondary, Landry connected efficiently with Baker Mayfield as he led the team in receiving. He owed much of his production to a 33-yard reception, however, and did little with the rest of his grabs. Still, Landry is now closing in on 1,100 yards for the season and will look to finish on a high note next Sunday against the Bengals.
