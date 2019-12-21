Browns' Jarvis Landry: May need offseason hip surgery

Landry, who has been cleared to play Sunday, may require offseason surgery on a lingering hip injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Jarvis hasn't missed many offensive snaps this season, but his practice reps have been impacted by the undisclosed hip issue in advance of the Browns' last five games. In the first four, he gathered in 25 of 39 targets for 323 yards and two touchdown. His last performance (5-23-0 on eight targets in Arizona) pushed him past 1,000 yards in a season for the first time since 2016 and third time in his six-year career. Once the campaign concludes Week 17 in Cincinnati, it appears Landry and the Browns will have his hip examined to determine the next course of action.