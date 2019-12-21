Browns' Jarvis Landry: May need offseason hip surgery
Landry, who has been cleared to play Sunday, may require offseason surgery on a lingering hip injury, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Jarvis hasn't missed many offensive snaps this season, but his practice reps have been impacted by the undisclosed hip issue in advance of the Browns' last five games. In the first four, he gathered in 25 of 39 targets for 323 yards and two touchdown. His last performance (5-23-0 on eight targets in Arizona) pushed him past 1,000 yards in a season for the first time since 2016 and third time in his six-year career. Once the campaign concludes Week 17 in Cincinnati, it appears Landry and the Browns will have his hip examined to determine the next course of action.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.