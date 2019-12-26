Browns' Jarvis Landry: May need offseason procedure
Landry (hip) was limited at practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Petrak adds that Landry, who hasn't missed a regular-season game since entering the NFL in 2014 -- and isn't likely to this coming weekend -- may require offseason surgery to address a hip issue he's managed and been playing through since OTAs in May. Despite the lingering injury, Landry -- who hauled in seven of his eight targets for 74 yards in Week 15's 31-15 loss to the Ravens -- has recorded a fantasy-friendly 81/1,092/5 stat line through 15 contests to date.
More News
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Estimated as limited participant•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Makes seven catches vs. Ravens•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: May need offseason hip surgery•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Good to go in Week 16•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Gets in limited work at practice•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Logs limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...
-
Year-end review, early 2020 preview
The Fantasy Football Today team reviews the 2019 season with lessons learned, and gives a sneak...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Tom Brady has had an up and down season, but he's going to finish it on a high note in Week...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Get help setting your Week 17 lineup with Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em for wide receiver.