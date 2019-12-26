Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: May need offseason procedure

Landry (hip) was limited at practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Petrak adds that Landry, who hasn't missed a regular-season game since entering the NFL in 2014 -- and isn't likely to this coming weekend -- may require offseason surgery to address a hip issue he's managed and been playing through since OTAs in May. Despite the lingering injury, Landry -- who hauled in seven of his eight targets for 74 yards in Week 15's 31-15 loss to the Ravens -- has recorded a fantasy-friendly 81/1,092/5 stat line through 15 contests to date.

