Landry (ribs/hip) didn't practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Back-to-back absences set the stage for Landry's Friday practice participation to be pivotal with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Steelers. Fellow starting wideout Odell Beckham was sent home with an illness Thursday and QB Baker Mayfield (chest/ribs) is also banged up, so there's a few moving parts relative to the Browns' Week 6 passing attack in advance of the team's final practice of the week.
