Browns' Jarvis Landry: Not on injury report

Landry (ankle) doesn't appear on the Browns' Week 8 injury report, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Landry suffered an ankle injury during the Browns' loss to Seattle in Week 6, but the team's ensuing bye gave him enough time to recover from the issue. His availability for Sunday's game against the Patriots therefore isn't in any question, but Landry is looking at a pretty rough matchup this weekend, given how well New England's defense has played this season.

