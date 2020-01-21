Browns' Jarvis Landry: Not planning for surgery
Landry (hip) doesn't expect to have offseason surgery, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Landry has been bothered by his hip since April or May when he suffered a fractured sacrum. The injury didn't stop him from playing all 16 games for a sixth time in as many pro seasons, and he even finished with career highs for receiving yards (1,174) and yards per reception (14.1). The 27-year-old met with specialists at the end of the season to determine if he should have surgery, ultimately deciding against it after results of an MRI were evaluated. Landry now intends to play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, hoping his hip will improve will rest thereafter.
More News
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Contemplating hip surgery•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Finds end zone in finale•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Cleared for Week 17•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Reveals injury details•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: May need offseason procedure•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Estimated as limited participant•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Conference Championship
As you get ready for the Conference Championship round playoff challenges, make sure you're...
-
Stealing Signals: AFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC West.
-
DFS plays for championship round
DFS lineup choices are more challenging for championship round weekend with fewer options and...
-
McCarthy's impact on Cowboys offense
Dave Richard looks at Mike McCarthy's addition to the Cowboys, even if he's not the one doing...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.