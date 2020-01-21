Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Not planning for surgery

Landry (hip) doesn't expect to have offseason surgery, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Landry has been bothered by his hip since April or May when he suffered a fractured sacrum. The injury didn't stop him from playing all 16 games for a sixth time in as many pro seasons, and he even finished with career highs for receiving yards (1,174) and yards per reception (14.1). The 27-year-old met with specialists at the end of the season to determine if he should have surgery, ultimately deciding against it after results of an MRI were evaluated. Landry now intends to play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, hoping his hip will improve will rest thereafter.

