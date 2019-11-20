Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Nursing hip injury

Landry was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a hip injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The same applies to Odell Beckham (groin), but there's not yet any reason to worry that either member of the receiving duo is in danger of missing time. Landry will look to upgrade his level of practice participation in the week's final two sessions. The 26-year-old has now caught a touchdown in three straight games, and he'll look to keep that momentum going against the Dolphins on Sunday.

