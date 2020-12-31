Landry has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
As were Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge. As a result, the Browns will approach Sunday's must-win contest against the Steelers with their top wide receivers available once again. The Browns won't practice Thursday, but the team hopes to get the four returning pass catchers some practice reps Friday. Now that he's back in the fold, Landry should see his normal allotment of work in Week 17, given that he landed on the COVID list (and thus missed Week 16 action) as high-risk close contact.
