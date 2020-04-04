Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: On schedule in recovery

Landry (hip) is on schedule in his rehabilitation, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

New Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said both Landry and Odell Beckham (abdomen) "are exactly where they need to be" in their offseason recovery. That duo is expected to return as the starting wide receivers, but in an offense that is expected to change with the arrival of Stefanski.

