Adam Schefter of ESPN confirms that Landry (hip) is expected to suit up for Thursday night's contest against the Bengals.

Landry's Week 2 status will be confirmed upon the release of the Browns' inactives in advance of Thursday's 8:20 ET kickoff, but it looks like he'll be out there, barring any setbacks. In that scenario, he'll look to build off the five-catch, 61-yard effort he managed in this past Sunday's 38-6 blowout loss to the Ravens, a game in which Landry logged 52 of a possible 73 snaps on offense.