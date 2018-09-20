Landry (knee) is in line to suit up Thursday's game against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Landry, who suffered a knee injury against the Saints in Week 2, was listed as a limited practice participant this week before being deemed questionable for Thursday's contest. Those who plan to use Landry in Week 3 lineups are still advised to verify his status as the 8:20 p.m. EDT kickoff approaches, but it looks like he'll be able to play. Assuming he experiences no in-game setbacks, Landry should remain a focal point in the Cleveland passing attack.