Browns' Jarvis Landry: Picks up knee injury
Landry was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report due to a knee injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Landry has turned in a pair of respectable showings to kick off his first season in Cleveland, accounting for 12 receptions (on 22 targets) for 175 yards. The target count is merely an extension of his usage with his former employer, the Dolphins, but he's currently averaging a career-high 14.6 yards per catch, despite the Browns' passing attack ranking 27th in the NFL. With a knee injury in tow, his status will be one to monitor in advance of Thursday's game against the Jets.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy impact of Gordon to Patriots
The Patriots are trading for Josh Gordon, and here's what it means in Fantasy.
-
Believe in Callaway? Cook panic?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 2 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe.
-
Week 2 reactions plus early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down the key story lines from Week 2, while giving a sneak preview of the...
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...