Landry was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report due to a knee injury, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Landry has turned in a pair of respectable showings to kick off his first season in Cleveland, accounting for 12 receptions (on 22 targets) for 175 yards. The target count is merely an extension of his usage with his former employer, the Dolphins, but he's currently averaging a career-high 14.6 yards per catch, despite the Browns' passing attack ranking 27th in the NFL. With a knee injury in tow, his status will be one to monitor in advance of Thursday's game against the Jets.