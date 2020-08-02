Landry (hip) has been placed on the Browns' active PUP list.
Per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, Landry's placement on the list is not indicative of a setback and the wideout expects to practice later this month. With Landry still on schedule in his recovery from his offseason hip surgery, we'll continue to project that he'll be available to play in Week 1.
