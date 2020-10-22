Landry (ribs/hip) remained limited at practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Landry's continued limitations at practice gained added context Thursday when the wideout revealed that he's been dealing with a broken rib that he suffered Oct. 11. That said, Landry hasn't missed a game durting his seven-year NFL career and that's almost assuredly not going to change this week, though he'll probably end up being officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.