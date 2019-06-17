Landry (undisclosed) played in the charity softball game he hosted Saturday, Nick Shook of the Browns' official website reports.

Landry presumably would've been a spectator at the event if his undisclosed injury were anything serious. Despite missing most of OTAs and all of mandatory minicamp, he should be ready for the start of training camp in late July. The 26-year-old struggled in a more downfield-focused role last season, catching just 54.4 percent of his targets for 6.6 YPT while posting an average depth of target (10.9) far above anything from his Miami days. The addition of Odell Beckham Jr. should allow Landry to return his focus to the tasks he's actually good at -- catching short passes and gaining yards after the catch. The downside, of course, is that Landry will have a tough time matching last year's team-high total of 149 targets.