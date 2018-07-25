Browns' Jarvis Landry: Position for heavy snaps
Landry operated as a starter in two-receiver formations at June minicamp, shifting over to the slot in three-wide sets, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
This mimics what Landry did in Miami, where his team's heavy reliance on spread formations allowed him to take approximately two-thirds of his snaps inside. The Browns figure to be a bit more balanced than the Dolphins when it comes to deciding between a second tight end or a third wide receiver, but it's still a good bet that Landry plays more than half his snaps from the slot. Landry and Josh Gordon figure to stay on the field the vast majority of the time, with either Corey Coleman or Antonio Callaway (groin) coming on for three-wide formations. Landry will have a hard time approaching his Miami target volume, but Gordon's presence downfield could open up more room to operate on short and intermediate routes.
