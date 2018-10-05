Browns' Jarvis Landry: Practicing Friday
Landry (knee) took part in the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Landry did not practice Wednesday, but he was able to get in a limited practice Thursday, and it looks like he will at least do the same Friday. That bodes well for his chances of taking the field in Sunday's matchup with the Ravens. The Browns will reveal Landry's official status for Week 5 after Friday's practice concludes.
