Browns' Jarvis Landry: Present for practice
Landry (knee) was spotted on the field for the portion of Thursday's practice that was available to the media, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
It thus appears Landry will be listed as a limited or full practice participant after the knee injury prevented him from taking part in the Browns' first session of the week. There's been no indication that Landry's knee issue is a particularly worrisome one, but his return to full practice before the end of the week would offer some peace of mind for fantasy owners heading into the 25-year-old's matchup with the Ravens on Sunday.
