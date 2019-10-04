Browns' Jarvis Landry: Puts in full practice
Landry (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
After passing through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol earlier in the day, Landry reported no ill effects while taking contact for the first time since suffering the head injury in Sunday's win over the Ravens. He'll be ready to go for the Browns' Week 5 matchup with the 49ers on Monday Night Football, looking to build on the career-best 167-yard performance he submitted before departing the Baltimore game.
