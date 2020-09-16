Landry (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's divisional match against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Landry was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, so Wednesday's limited session represents a step in the right direction. He wasn't listed on Cleveland's injury report at all to begin the week, so it's possible that Landry's lack of unrestricted practice participation is simply precautionary as he looks to avoid any setbacks with his surgically repaired hip. Landry led the Browns in receptions and receiving yards Week 1, so quarterback Baker Mayfield will count on the 27-year-old's availability as he looks to log a bounceback performance against Cincinnati.