Landry (hip) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Landry was a non-participant in Tuesday's practice, but he was able to fit in a limited workout Wednesday. He wasn't listed on Cleveland's injury report at all to begin the week, so it's possible that Landry's limited activity in practice may be simply precautionary as he looks to avoid any setbacks with his surgically repaired hip. Landry led the Browns in receptions and receiving yards Week 1, so quarterback Baker Mayfield will count on the 27-year-old's availability as he looks to log a bounce-back performance Thursday.