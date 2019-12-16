Browns' Jarvis Landry: Quiet against Cards

Landry caught five of eight targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Cardinals.

Landry entered Sunday having compiled three straight stellar showings but surprisingly couldn't get much going against a relatively easy opponent. Although he trailed only Odell Beckham and Kareem Hunt for Cleveland's team leads in receptions and targets, Landry's mere 4.6 yards per grab marked a season low, as did his total yardage output. While the wideout posted a season-best 167 yards against next Sunday's opponent, the Ravens, earlier this year, Baltimore's now-stingy secondary likely won't be as generous in Week 16.