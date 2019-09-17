Browns' Jarvis Landry: Quiet MNF outing against Jets
Landry caught three of seven targets, totaling 32 receiving yards during Monday's 23-3 win against the Jets. He also tallied 48 yards on four punt returns, including a long of 18 yards.
The opportunities were there for Landry on Monday night against the Jets, but the efficiency was not. This has become a theme since Landry came over via trade from Miami, where he was outstandingly economical with a catch rate of 70.2 percent between 2014 and 2017, compared to 54.6 percent in 18 games for the Browns. Next up is a Week 3 meeting with Los Angeles, and a Rams defense that thus far in 2019 ranks among the NFL's 10 best defenses in both completion percentage against (61.6) and yards allowed per pass attempt (6.1).
