Landry caught seven of 10 targets for 20 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round.

Landry led the Browns in targets and catches but finished fourth in receiving yards. He scored from four yards out in the third quarter to spark a comeback attempt that ultimately came up five points short, but Landry otherwise failed to get any separation downfield, gaining no more than seven yards on any of his seven catches. He'll continue to be a key part of Cleveland's passing game next season after totaling 72 catches for 840 yards in 2020 despite playing through a broken rib for part of the season.