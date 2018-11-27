Landry corralled three catches on five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 35-20 win over the Bengals.

Though Landry tied for the team lead with five targets, his 30 reception yards ranked fourth on the Browns. The speedy wideout has failed to surpass 50 yards in three of his last four games as he continues to disappoint fantasy owners. He'll look to turn around his season against the Texans on Sunday.