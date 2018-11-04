Browns' Jarvis Landry: Racks up 50 yards
Landry hauled in six of seven targets for 50 yards during Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs.
Landry -- who typically leads the Browns in targets on a weekly basis -- finished behind Duke Johnson in that category. After a breakout campaign in 2017, Landry hasn't been the same player thus far with the Browns.The 25-year-old wideout has just two touchdown receptions, which is a far cry from the nine he had with the Dolphins a season ago. If Johnson continues to take targets away, it could ultimately cause a disappointing finish for Landry.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...