Landry hauled in six of seven targets for 50 yards during Sunday's 37-21 loss to the Chiefs.

Landry -- who typically leads the Browns in targets on a weekly basis -- finished behind Duke Johnson in that category. After a breakout campaign in 2017, Landry hasn't been the same player thus far with the Browns.The 25-year-old wideout has just two touchdown receptions, which is a far cry from the nine he had with the Dolphins a season ago. If Johnson continues to take targets away, it could ultimately cause a disappointing finish for Landry.