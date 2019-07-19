Browns' Jarvis Landry: Ready for camp
Landry (undisclosed) said he'll be a full participant at the outset of training camp, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal reports.
Landry resumed running routes in early July, working out with teammates in California the week before quarterback Baker Mayfield's wedding. The 26-year-old wide receiver declined to provide details on his injury, merely saying that he now feels better in time for training camp. Mayfield has a horde of useful pass catchers at his disposal, with Landry joined by Odell Beckham, Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins at wide receiver, as well as tight ends David Njoku and Demetrius Harris and running backs Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson and Kareem Hunt (suspension).
