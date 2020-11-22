Landry caught both his targets for 23 yards and carried once for three additional yards during Sunday's 22-17 win over the Eagles.

Landry's usage was limited as the Browns threw the ball just 22 times on the day due to poor weather, and he finished with another disappointing performance as a result. He has surpassed 50 receiving yards just once in his last five outings and is on pace to finish well shy of 1,000 yards for the season. Landry could bounce back against a poor Jaguars defense next Sunday, but he's not guaranteed a healthy allotment of targets in a game his team could dominate on the ground.