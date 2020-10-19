Landry recorded three receptions on five targets for 40 yards in Week 6 against the Steelers.

Landry struggled along with the rest of the Browns' offense, as he failed to command volume or provide splash plays. His longest gain of the day went for 24 yards, the second most explosive play for Cleveland. Landry has battled both a hip and rib injury throughout the season, and in an offense that doesn't produce significant passing volume, it may be difficult for him to post robust stat lines. Nevertheless, Landry will face a positive matchup in Week 7 against the Bengals.