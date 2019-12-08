Browns' Jarvis Landry: Records 76 receiving yards

Landry caught four of seven targets for 76 yards during Sunday's 27-19 win over the Bengals.

Landry led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards while averaging an impressive 19.0 yards per catch. It was his second straight game with exactly 76 receiving yards and he's now averaging 100 yards per game over the last three. Landry is now poised to reach 1,000 yards for the third time in his career and will look to do so next Sunday against the Cardinals.