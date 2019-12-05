Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Remains limited Thursday

Landry (hip) remained limited at practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The same applies to Odell Beckham (groin), though based on how things have progressed in previous weeks, there's a pretty good chance both receivers will approach Sunday's game against the Bengals without a Week 14 injury designation.

