Landry (undisclosed) ran routes Monday for the first time in two and a half months, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

After missing most of OTAs and all of mandatory minicamp due to an undisclosed injury, Landry has now resumed route running to some extent while exercising with fellow Browns teammates in California, including quarterback Baker Mayfield. The 26-year-old posted a video to his personal Instagram account that shows him running routes that include sharp cuts. There appears to be optimism surrounding Landry's recovery from his injury, which has been called minor, and his chances of being ready for Week 1.