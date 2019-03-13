Browns' Jarvis Landry: Reunited with OBJ
Landry will be reunited with college teammate and close friend Odell Beckham in an improved Cleveland offense, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Beckham's presence will shift defensive attention away from Landry and presumably allow for improved efficiency, but there will almost certainly be a trade-off in terms of volume after the 26-year-old drew 149 targets in his first year with the Browns. Given his career-worst 54.3 percent catch rate last season, Landry theoretically could improve on his 81-976-4 receiving line even if he loses a sizable chunk of his targets. It's also a good bet there will be more touchdowns to go around in quarterback Baker Mayfield's second pro season.
