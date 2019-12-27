Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Reveals injury details

Landry (hip) acknowledged he's been playing with a fractured sacrum since organized team activities, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The sacrum is the wedge-shaped vertebra at the base of the spinal column where it intersects with the hip bones to form the pelvis. "Honestly, it's kind of just one of those nagging, lingering things. I wouldn't say it's gotten worse. It's definitely not getting better," said Landry, who will visit a specialist following Week 16. The wideout said he's unsure if he'll play in the Pro Bowl on Jan. 26.

