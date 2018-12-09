Browns' Jarvis Landry: Scores as rusher and receiver
Landry caught three of four targets for 57 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-20 win over Carolina. He also threw an incomplete pass and lost a fumble.
Landry accounted for both of Cleveland's first-half touchdowns, first on a three-yard run and then on a 51-yard reception. He also had a 51-yard rush, making the most of his few touches. After being held below 100 scrimmage yards for eight consecutive games, Landry's now eclipsed that mark in back-to-back weeks ahead of a Week 15 meeting with Denver.
