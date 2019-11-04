Browns' Jarvis Landry: Scores first TD in loss
Landry caught six of 13 targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Broncos.
The catches and targets led the Browns on the afternoon, while Landry's fourth-quarter TD was his first trip to the end zone this season. It's the third time this season he's seen double-digit targets, and the veteran WR remains the receiver Baker Mayfield is the most comfortable throwing to -- Landry was the intended recipient of a fourth-down toss that proved to be the Browns' final offensive play of the game. Through eight games, he's on pace for his first 1000-yard campaign since 2016.
