Browns' Jarvis Landry: Scores for second consecutive game

Landry caught nine of 10 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 19-16 win over the Bills.

Landry led the team in receptions and receiving yards while finishing behind only Odell Beckham Jr. in targets. He scored a 17-yard touchdown in the first quarter, giving him two in as many games after failing to find the end zone in the previous seven outings. Landry has also received double-digit targets in each of the last three games and will look to continue his ascent Thursday against the Steelers.