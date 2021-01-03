Landry recorded five receptions in six targets for 51 yards in Week 17 against the Steelers. He added one rush for three yards and a touchdown.

Landry led the team in targets and receptions, but was limited to short areas of the field. Despite the unremarkable showing in the box score, Landry tallied the game-clinching touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter on a three-yard run. Statistically speaking, Landry posted his worst season as a Brown, though he did surpass 800 receiving yards and paired that with six total touchdowns. Landry's season will continue as the Browns head to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.