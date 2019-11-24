Browns' Jarvis Landry: Scores twice in explosive effort
Landry (hip) caught 10 of 13 targets for 148 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 41-24 win over the Dolphins.
After shrugging off a minor hip injury, Landry feasted against his former team while posting his second-best receiving output of the season. He secured a seven-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and added another from five yards out in the third. Landry's 10 receptions were his most since Week 6 of the 2018 season, and he has now found the end zone in four straight games. He will look to continue his excellent form next Sunday against the Steelers.
