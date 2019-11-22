Play

Browns' Jarvis Landry: Set for Week 12

Landry (hip) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Landry followed an LP/LP/FP practice regimen this week due to a hip issue, but it won't impact his availability for Week 12. He'll have a great chance to produce against a Miami defense that has given up 156.3 receiving yards per game and 16 touchdowns to wideouts in 10 contests this season.

