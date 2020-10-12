Landry caught four of nine targets for 88 yards during Sunday's 32-23 win over the Colts.

Landry led the team in targets and receiving yards while finishing second in receptions. He set a new season high in receiving yardage thanks in large part to a season-long gain of 32 yards. Landry, who was held under 50 yards in each of the last three games, will look to build on this productive outing in next Sunday's matchup against a Pittsburgh secondary that hasn't played to its full potential yet this season.