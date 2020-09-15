Landry was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice due to a hip injury, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
Cleveland didn't include Landry on its initial Week 2 injury report released Monday, but no reports have surfaced suggesting that the wideout suffered any setbacks with his surgically repaired hip coming out of the Browns' season-opening loss to the Ravens. With that in mind, it's possible that Landry's absence from practice was mainly for maintenance purposes as the Browns look to limit his wear and tear ahead of a Thursday night matchup with the Bengals. The team's final injury report will be released Wednesday and will reveal whether Landry will carry an injury designation into the Week 2 contest.