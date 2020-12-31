Landry is slated to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
The same applies to Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge, with the moves on track to become official later Thursday. With that, the Browns are set approach Sunday's must-win season finale against the Steelers with their top wide receivers -- who were sidelined last weekend -- available for Week 17 action, barring any unexpected developments.
More News
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Targeting Thursday return•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: To COVID-19 list, out Sunday•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Availability for Sunday in question•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Stays hot with another TD•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Catches six passes•
-
Browns' Jarvis Landry: Keeps racking up targets•