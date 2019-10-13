Browns' Jarvis Landry: Snags three passes in loss

Landry caught three of five targets for 36 scoreless yards in Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks.

Landry paced the Browns in receiving yards in each of the last two weeks, but he trailed both Odell Beckham and Ricky Seals-Jones in this contest. He was trusted on Seattle's goal line with a short pass from Baker Mayfield on fourth down, but Landry coughed up the football before he got to the paydirt. Luckily, the Seahawks were called for 12 men on the field, negating Landry's fumble. It has been an inconsistent season for Landry, who still doesn't have a touchdown through six games.