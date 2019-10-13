Browns' Jarvis Landry: Snags three passes in loss
Landry caught three of five targets for 36 scoreless yards in Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks.
Landry paced the Browns in receiving yards in each of the last two weeks, but he trailed both Odell Beckham and Ricky Seals-Jones in this contest. He was trusted on Seattle's goal line with a short pass from Baker Mayfield on fourth down, but Landry coughed up the football before he got to the paydirt. Luckily, the Seahawks were called for 12 men on the field, negating Landry's fumble. It has been an inconsistent season for Landry, who still doesn't have a touchdown through six games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...
-
Week 6 Injuries: Gurley out; Who's in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Malcolm must-start
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including what to do with...